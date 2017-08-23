On Demand
Premier League
Twitter @SpursOfficial

Kyle Walker-Peters Signs New Spurs Deal

The England youth international, an Under-20 World Cup-winner with England this year.

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract that will keep him at Tottenham until 2020.

The England youth international, an Under-20 World Cup-winner with England this year, progressed through the Spurs academy after joining in 2013.

The 20-year-old made his full Premier League debut in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United on August 13, in the absence of the injured Kieran Trippier.

Walker-Peters has been tipped as a long-term successor to Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City in a reported £50million deal in July.

"Buzzing to sign a new contract with Spurs. Can't wait to see what the future holds!" he said via Twitter following the announcement of the deal.

Previous Wayne Rooney Ready For England Recall Says Phil Ja
Read
Wayne Rooney Ready For England Recall Says Phil Jagielka
Next Liverpool Great Graeme Souness Tells Liverpool To
Read
Liverpool Great Graeme Souness Tells Liverpool To Sell Coutinho

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker