Ragnar Klavan proved Liverpool's saviour as his stoppage-time header capped a dramatic finale to secure a 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday.

The Reds were shorn of two members of their 'fab four' at a sodden Turf Moor, with Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah missing while Roberto Firmino started on the bench as Jurgen Klopp sought to manage his resources amid a hectic festive schedule.

Coutinho's absence sparked further speculation surrounding his potential move to Barcelona although Klopp insisted the Brazilian had been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Salah, who scored twice in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City to take his Premier League tally to 17, was missing with a groin problem although Liverpool described both his and Coutinho's ailments as "minor" with the Reds due to welcome fierce rivals Everton to Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Sadio Mane's stunning finish just past the hour put Liverpool ahead but it looked as though Burnley had secured a share of the spoils when Johann Gudmundsson stooped to head in at the far post in the 87th minute.

5 - Sadio Mane has been involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games away from Anfield (two goals, three assists), as many as in his previous 15 combined. Fab. pic.twitter.com/mQxvKPHCZ0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018

But in the fourth minute of time added on, Dejan Lovren headed back across goal and Klavan raced in to nod home from practically on the goalline and ensure Liverpool were not left to rue their key absentees.