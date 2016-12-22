Kevin De Bruyne At Manchester City For The Long Term

Kevin De Bruyne has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Manchester City any time soon as he is loving life at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium international joined City from Wolfsburg ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and has since developed into a key figure at the Premier League side.

De Bruyne had spells at Genk, Chelsea and Werder Bremen prior to his arrival in Manchester and is now ready to settle down.

"I am feeling very well at Manchester City. We [De Bruyne and partner Michele] really like our life and have settled here," De Bruyne told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.

"The past few years have been hectic and we want to embark on a long-term project now. We no longer want to move all the time. Not so much because I am 25 now, but mainly because everything is going very well here.

What a comeback in the 2nd half, massive win!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ICmZDcPNOv — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 18, 2016

"Everything the club does for us is done very well. This is by no means the case at every club.

"Manchester is a great place and City are a great club.

"Manchester City might not have the same history that other teams have, but it is up to us to make history."

The 25-year-old has a contract with City until June 2021.