Keane Says His Man Utd Teammates Would Be Worth Billions In Today's Transfer Market

Roy Keane thinks his former Manchester United teammates Ruud van Nistelrooy, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs would all be worth over a billion in today's "mind-boggling" transfer market.

Ryan Giggs would be worth £2billion in the modern transfer market, former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane outlandishly claimed.

Neymar made a £198million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, more than doubling the previous world-record fee.

With Everton buying Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for £45m and Marko Arnautovic swapping Stoke City for West Ham in a £24m deal, ex-United captain Keane is bemused by the figures now involved.

The 46-year-old suggested his Old Trafford colleagues would be worth 10-figure sums if they were available on the current market.

"Ruud [van Nistelrooy] would be worth a billion. [David] Beckham, a billion. Giggsy, two billion," said Keane.

"It's mind-boggling, it really is. The figures out there now for players - it's not the player's fault, it's the market, the market value of players.

"It's mind-boggling - especially for the average players. If ever there's a time to be a professional footballer, it's now - average players are going for £35m. My goodness.

"The really brilliant players are going for big money. When average players are going for £30m-£40m, it does make you scratch your head."

Asked what he would be worth, Keane jokingly replied "£3.75million" - the amount United paid to sign him from Nottingham Forest in 1993.

