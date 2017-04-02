Jurgen Klopp Thrilled By Coutinho's Return To Form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Philippe Coutinho for his performance in his side's Merseyside derby win.

Coutinho scored a stunning individual goal and set up Divock Origi in a 3-1 win over Everton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Brazil international – who helped his nation qualify for the 2018 World Cup – has struggled since suffering an ankle injury earlier in the season, having started the campaign in fine form.

But Coutinho's latest display, and that of international team-mate Roberto Firmino, delighted Klopp.

"We spoke a lot about the national team and said it's not so cool that they had to leave wherever to go wherever, but obviously I have to say thank you to the whole staff of the Brazil national team because they gave us both boys back in a fantastic mood," he said.

"It was a world-class goal, another fantastic finish and he made the pass for Div's goal.

"He had a really, really good game; really good for us and he was not happy when I took him off.

"I like his desire, but I thought in this game it makes sense that when you've already lost one offensive player [Sadio Mane], you save another one a little bit."

Coutinho struck after Mane's opener had been cancelled out by Matthew Pennington.

His pass then set up Origi on the hour-mark as Liverpool consolidated their top-four place.