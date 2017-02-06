Jurgen Klopp Takes Responsibility For Liverpool Slump

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is taking responsibility for his team's form slump, but he is desperate to find answers.

Klopp's side have endured a miserable start to the year, winning just one of 10 games in all competitions.

It has seen them eliminated from the FA and EFL Cups and fall13 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after a shock 2-0 loss at Hull City on Saturday.

Klopp believes in Liverpool's ability to get back on track and he accepts blame for their dismal recent performances.

"You cannot believe how many questions I ask myself, even when we win 5-0 or 6-0. That's not a problem. I don't think I'm perfect. Things like this don't change that," the German told UK newspapers.

"I feel 100 per cent responsible for defeats, much more than I feel for wins. It has been like this my whole life. That doesn't mean it's for me not suffering or to be sorry for yourself, to have self-pity. I'm not like this.

"When I get up I will only be solution-orientated. There are solutions, 100 per cent. Now we have to change it – that's a football thing.

"Even though at this moment it feels really bad, it's not the biggest problem in the world. Many teams have already made mistakes and changed things. For this you have to do the right things and I'm quite confident we can do the right things."

Liverpool fell behind just before half-time at Hull, another set-piece followed by a Simon Mignolet error allowing Alfred N'Diaye to open the scoring.

Klopp is eager to see a response from his team, who face a tough clash against Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

"Putting ourselves under pressure is a hobby of ours. Now we have to show a reaction," he said.

"It's all about concentration. It's all about being really in the game and finding the answer after a defeat that really hurts. Not just myself, but the players too."