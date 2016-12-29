Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Move As Liverpool Eye Manchester City Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected speculation linking his club with a January move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 15 Premier League appearances for Arsene Wenger's men this season, although seven of those have been from the bench and he has completed 90 minutes just three times in all competitions.

His previous outing as a substitute in this month's 2-1 loss at Manchester City was curtailed due injury and, with his current deal up in 18 months, Liverpool were suggested as a possible destination to kick-start the 23-year-old's career.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with City at Anfield, Klopp said: "I don't usually talk about other players, but I can make an exception. [It is] nonsense."

Klopp did not rule out the possibility of bolstering his squad when the transfer window opens next month but he does not view it as a pivotal point of the season.

"If we think we have to do something, if there's the player that can help us, not only in January, March, April, May and the season after, then we will do something," he explained. "If not, then we won't.

"I'm not sure it [January] will be important to us.

"It's really not interesting what I think about this. You [the media] are already on a path, do with it what you want.

"From my side, [there is] nothing more to say about this."