Jurgen Klopp Praises 'Perfect' Antonio Conte And Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea and Antonio Conte are the perfect match.

Chelsea have established themselves as runaway Premier League leaders, 10 points clear of Tottenham and Manchester City, with Conte's first season in English football set to end in glory.

Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday and Klopp, whose Liverpool side lie fourth in the Premier League and host Burnley on Sunday, is impressed by the Blues' stunning form under the ex-Juventus boss.

"They have the perfect players and the perfect manager. It is the perfect fit," he told newspaper reporters.

"First they created the momentum. Then they used the momentum. Then they stayed consistent.

"I think we all agree it is a well-organised side. They have an experienced defence, highly motivated after what happened last year.

"I think they know they have had luck with injuries but that’s how it is. They could play the same side for a long time. Quality, though, and being organised helps a lot."