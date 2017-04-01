Jurgen Klopp Makes Merseyside History With Win Over Everton

OMNISPORT

Jurgen Klopp made Merseyside derby history on Saturday as Liverpool's 3-1 win over Everton at Anfield made him the first Reds manager to win his first three league clashes against their city rivals.

Everton remain without a win at Anfield in the 21st century, and Liverpool were quick to assert their dominance as Sadio Mane struck in the eighth minute.

Jurgen Klopp is the first @LFC manager to win his first 3 Merseyside Derbies in the #PL#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/4HPd9ovyaA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 1, 2017

Philippe Coutinho struck a wondrous individual effort shortly after Matthew Pennington had drawn the Toffees level.

Divock Origi made the points and record safe in the second half, with Klopp having won 4-0 and 1-0 in his first two derbies.

Victory cements the Reds' position in the top four and also extends their unbeaten run over Everton to 13 games, matching their previous best sequence without losing to their neighbours set in the 1970s.