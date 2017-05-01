Jurgen Klopp Jokes Emre Can Couldn't Score A Better Goal

Jurgen Klopp does not believe Emre Can is capable of scoring a better goal than the sublime acrobatic effort that helped Liverpool sink Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Germany international flung himself at Lucas Leiva's clipped pass into the penalty area on the stroke of half-time and connected with a perfectly executed bicycle kick that flew into the top-left corner.

Adam Lallana, who returned from a five-week absence as an early substitute for the injured Philippe Coutinho, had hit the crossbar with the game goalless, while the woodwork came to the Reds' rescue in second-half injury time to keep out Sebastian Prodl's stinging half-volley.

But Can's wonder goal ultimately made the difference as Liverpool capitalised on slip-ups from rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday in the race for a Premier League top-four finish.

"I have never scored a goal like that. It's the best I've ever scored" - Emre Can

Speaking to Sky Sports about Can's strike, Klopp said: "I would like to say I am used to it, but it's not the truth, especially not from Emre!

"It's deserved, you need in football a lot of times this kind of luck. [We had a] lovely volley from Adam Lallana that hit the bar, then in the last minute a Prodl stunner on the bar also.

"We needed some luck, we worked hard for it.

"He did well in the last few weeks since his calf is sorted. Even he can play better than he did tonight, but I'm not sure he can score nicer goals!"