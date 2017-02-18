Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Transfer Plans Already Underway

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that discussions with end-of-season transfer targets are already underway.

A promising start to the season came to a grinding halt last month, with the Merseysiders winning just one of 10 matches in all competitions - a run that saw them drop out of two domestic cup competitions and slip to fifth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool's relative lack of squad depth was exposed in that poor run of results and they have been linked with a number of players - most notably Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt - as they look to build a squad capable of sustaining a challenge for multiple trophies.

And Klopp says progress has already been made with some of his top targets, telling The Liverpool Echo: "We are in talks with different people - players, agents, all that stuff.

5⃣0⃣0⃣ days of Jürgen Klopp squeezed into just over a minute! pic.twitter.com/vbZCKYrMOJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2017

"Not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point. Why should they at this stage?

"But we are on the way. At the end I'm sure we will have a really good squad.

"We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There's a good base."

Liverpool are locked in a battle to secure a Champions League place but Klopp does not believe a failure to qualify will damage their transfer plans.

"I actually don't think so but we will see," he said. "We don't have to talk about the Champions League now because we are not even qualified.

"But of course if we are in the Champions League then it would have an influence. We would need a deeper squad and you have to be prepared for that. No question.

"Even with the league this season, we could have needed a deeper squad with the injuries we had. But we're through that now.

"We will adapt our plans to the number of tournaments we play next year."