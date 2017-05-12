Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Are Close To Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not far behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, confident his side can challenge next season despite a 14-point gap this term.

Chelsea are set to win the title, with Klopp's third-placed Liverpool fighting to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September and held the Londoners to a draw on Merseyside in February, while the Reds have also claimed wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in 2016-17.

And German manager Klopp feels Liverpool are not far away from top honours.

"You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Klopp on Sturridge: "He's ready. He's had another week in training and now him and Adam Lallana are options [to start]" — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 12, 2017

"We were not worse than 14 points that is for sure but they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points. They play very serious and finish when they have to finish.

"We all know the gap is not that big but the gap was big enough.

"Chelsea deserved the title but I've said already they had most luck with injuries. Diego Costa? Did he miss one game? Eden Hazard one game? Pedro could play, Willian could play, their defensive line could play.

"You need this luck and then you go through. I don't say we could have gone through but the gap could have been closer.

"It's not just about Chelsea. You saw how we played against Tottenham. But we will all have a different season next year."