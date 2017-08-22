Jurgen Klopp insists his relationship with Philippe Coutinho remains unchanged despite reports of a third bid from Barcelona being rejected by Liverpool.

The Reds are believed to have turned down a latest offer of £119million for the Brazil international, as the Catalan giants seek a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222m earlier this month.

Coutinho is yet to play this season due to a fitness problem and is also unwell, according to Klopp, who remains adamant the player's attitude is not an issue.

"Phil is now ill, on top of the back injury," the manager told reporters ahead of Liverpool's Champions League play-off second leg at home to Hoffenheim.

"One other player had it and was back in training today. But he has had no training for a long time, so we have no idea at the moment. We'll have to check when he's back.

"I never give comments on what whoever said or wrote but it's 100 per cent clear that nothing has changed.

"My English is not good enough to give five different answers to the same question. Nothing has changed.

"You ask if everything is okay between me and him - of course. Absolutely. 100 per cent."