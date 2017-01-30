Jurgen Klopp Admits Defeats Have Changed Liverpool Mentality

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts the mood around the club has been affected by a run of three straight defeats at Anfield in all competitions.

Klopp's side were sent crashing out of the FA Cup on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 loss to Championship side Wolves, following Wednesday's 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton and a 3-2 Premier League reverse against struggling Swansea City.

Liverpool have toiled in the absence of Sadio Mane, with the forward on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Klopp conceded recent poor results have had an impact on morale among his players.

"This is still a very good squad and I am still quite a good manager, even though we have lost the last three games," Klopp said.

"That doesn't change, but the mood around us has changed. I have absolutely nothing good to say about the last defeat, the only good thing about the game is that it is over. Now we have the chance to win the next game and we must keep faith."

Klopp's men face Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Tuesday, with a 10-point gap to make up on Antonio Conte's league leaders, and playmaker Philippe Coutinho believes Liverpool can recover from recent setbacks.

"You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused," the Brazil international said. "Everyone believes in that, and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment.

"Yes it has been a bad week, but we are looking beyond that. Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager - we are confident that will happen.

"Like I said before, I have signed because the manager is a winner, and everyone believes in him. I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles - that is why I signed a new contract, and that is what we want to do.

"We have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important. We have another opportunity straight away to bounce back, and it is a good opportunity, a big game against Chelsea. That is it. We have a few days to prepare everything, and to go again and that is what we must do now."