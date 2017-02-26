Juan Mata Wants To Extend Manchester United Contract

Juan Mata wants to prolong his stay at Manchester United as seeks Premier League and Champions League glory.

Mata arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2014 and the Spain international has made more than 100 appearances, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The 28-year-old, who faced an uncertain future in Manchester having been sold by manager Jose Mourinho during the pair's time at Stamford Bridge, is out of contract at the end of 2017-18 and he wants to extend his time at United.

"I have two years left on my contract and I would like to stay beyond that," Mata said in quotes published by the Mirror and The Sun.

"I am happy here and obviously since I came we have won the FA Cup, Community Shield and now we have another chance to win a trophy.

"I am thinking that the fans are amazing here even in the bad moments so I am thinking what happens if we win the Premier League or Champions League in the future years it will be incredible to celebrate them so I have that in my head."

Mata can add an EFL Cup trophy to his collection if United beat Southampton in Sunday's final at Wembley.