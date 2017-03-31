Juan Mata Undergoes Groin Surgery, May Miss Rest of Season

GOAL

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Reports suggest the Spain international could miss the rest of the season, though United have not confirmed how long his recovery is likely to take.

Mata has played a key role for Jose Mourinho's side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

But his injury means he joins a growing list of absentees as United head into a crucial stage of the season.

No midfielder has been directly involved in more Premier League goals since 2011/12 than Juan Mata.



45 goals

43 assists



Easiest one yet. 😉 pic.twitter.com/obsYOBgBaj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 19, 2017

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba have all picked up injuries in recent weeks while Wayne Rooney remains a fitness doubt.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are also suspended for Saturday's clash with West Brom, leaving Mourinho with a number of selection dilemmas.

The Red Devils face a busy final two months of the season with 11 Premier League matches still to play in their battle to finish in the top four while they remain in the Europa League.

United take on Anderlecht in the quarter-finals knowing winning the competition would see them qualify for the Champions League regardless of their domestic finish.