Juan Mata Says One More Goal Against Hull Will Send Manchester United To EFL Cup Final

Juan Mata believes one more goal will be enough for Manchester United to reach the EFL Cup final at Hull City's expense when their semi-final second leg takes place in a fortnight.

Jose Mourinho's men are in a strong position to reach the Wembley showpiece having won 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with the return meeting to take place at the KCOM Stadium on January 26.

Mata scored United's first goal from close range after 56 minutes of the first leg, before Marouane Fellaini's header boosted the hosts' advantage with three minutes to go.

The Spain international now feels one more goal in the tie will make it almost impossible for Hull to recover.

"Hull need to score and they need to go for the win, so we need to be ready for that," Mata told MUTV.

"We know that they create a tough atmosphere in their stadium, but we will try to be ready for that.

"We will try to score as well because if we score it makes a massive difference there and hopefully we can then be at Wembley again.

"That would be amazing for us and amazing for our fans.

"We scored twice in the second half which is a good result for us. For me it is very important to create the chances and to play good football because if we play like this I think we are obviously closer to the win."

Mata felt United were performing well despite having to wait until the second half to break through against a Hull team who are bottom of the Premier League.

"It is a little bit like what was happening in a few games earlier in the season," he said. "We were playing well, we were creating chances, but we were not scoring.

"[A clean sheet] was very important in this semi-final and we didn't concede a lot of chances. There was one against the post that could have been a goal, but after that our defenders were ready and very focused and that was very important for us."

The winners of the tie will face Southampton or Liverpool in the final on February 26.