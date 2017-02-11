Juan Mata Lauds Fellow Manchester United Goalscorer Anthony Martial

Juan Mata sung the praises of Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial after the Frenchman scored one and set up the other in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Watford.

Martial was recalled to the starting line-up for the first time in almost a month and seized his chance, laying on the opener for Mata before doubling his side's lead with a sweetly struck effort.

Manager Jose Mourinho revealed afterwards that the 21-year-old, who has come in for criticism amid some underwhelming displays, had been restored for his hard work in training and Mata was delighted for the 21-year-old.

"I was very happy for him," the Spain international told MUTV. "There were some difficult weeks for him, but he has been training good.

"He's a great friend, he's a great player and he can give us a lot of things and now he's with confidence, he's a terrific player."