Jose Mourinho Vows To Keep Real Madrid Target David De Gea At Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has pledged that Manchester United will do all they can to keep goalkeeper David de Gea at Old Trafford amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

De Gea was left out of the squad for United's Premier League encounter with Southampton on Wednesday - with stand-in keeper Sergio Romero in outstanding form to help Mourinho's men claim a 0-0 draw.

Romero has already been guaranteed his place in United's starting XI in their Europa League final against Ajax on May 24, and Mourinho revealed in the pre-match build-up that third-choice shot-stopper Joel Pereira is likely to feature against Crystal Palace in the final Premier League clash of the season.

That news did little to quell rumours of De Gea's imminent departure, with his appearance against Tottenham last time out possibly his final in a United shirt, but Mourinho moved quickly to confirm the Spaniard is still firmly in his plans.

"[When will] David [play]? I think the first match against LA Galaxy in pre-season," Mourinho told BBC Sport.

"I hope to play Joel Pereira against Palace and Sergio in the Europa final. David is top of the world and obviously we want to keep him."