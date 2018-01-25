Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract at Manchester United which runs until 2020 with the option of an additional year, the club have announced.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho's deal was due to expire in 2019, but United have moved to tie him down to fresh terms ahead of next season.

The Portuguese this month branded reports he was unhappy at Old Trafford and was seeking an exit "garbage", later adding his decision not to buy a house in the area and continue living in a hotel was due to laziness.

Mourinho has now displayed his commitment to United by adding potentially another two years to his contract.

The 54-year-old led the Red Devils to glory in the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his maiden season at the helm.