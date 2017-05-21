OMNISPORT

Jose Mourinho has won more matches than any other manager to reach 250 Premier League games after Manchester United's success over Crystal Palace took his tally of victories to 158.

United boss Mourinho reached the milestone of games in England's top flight on Sunday and his side marked the occasion by recording a 2-0 win over Palace at Old Trafford.

A total of 22 managers have reached 250 games in the Premier League and the former Chelsea boss has more victories than anyone else.

Of the others, former United boss Alex Ferguson is second in the list. He won 152 of his first 250 Premier League games, six fewer than Mourinho.

Sunday's match saw goals from debutant Josh Harrop and Paul Pogba give a much-changed United side victory three days before their Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

The team picked by Mourinho was the youngest United side in their Premier League history.