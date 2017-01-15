Jose Mourinho Says Paul Pogba Can Score Every Game

Paul Pogba has the ability to score in every game and become the kind of talisman for Manchester United that Frank Lampard was for Chelsea, according to Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman has has netted six times in 27 appearances in all competitions this term, but Mourinho believes there is more to come from the world's most expensive player now that he has made a number of tactical adjustments for the midfielder.

"I did nothing special with him mentally. His technical and psychological qualities are part of him," Mourinho was quoted as saying by The Daily Express.

"Tactically I have tried to adjust and give some guidance and try to make a dynamic in the team where he can be dangerous and can arrive in certain positions where he has the potential to score.

"I remember when I arrived at Chelsea in 2004. In my first match I played a 4-4-2 formation, where Frank Lampard was the inside player on the left side of midfield.

"It took me probably a couple of months to understand that this guy has so much potential to score goals and that I have to change for him.

"With these little details when you work with players, with more time you try to understand them and try to get the best out of them.

"In this moment Paul is very happy in the way the team plays and the team allows him to play. I think he can score goals but I do not want to set targets for him. I just feel that in every match he can potentially score a goal."

Lampard, who won two Premier League titles with Mourinho, is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer.

United face a stern examination of their top-four hopes when they host rivals Liverpool on Sunday, seeking to make it seven Premier League wins in a row.