Jose Mourinho Says He's Not Heard Anything From Ashley Young On China Move

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not believe speculation that Ashley Young is in line for a move to the Chinese Super League.

Reports suggest CSL side Shandong Luneng are keen to sign the 31-year-old, whose last Premier League start came in a 3-1 win over Swansea City on November 6, and are prepared to offer him a £16million annual salary.

But Mourinho has only heard of the prospect through the media and has not been informed of the interest by Young, which makes him confident the claims are untrue.

The Portuguese, though, reiterated he will not stand in the way of any player who is not a first-team regular and wants to leave, providing an appropriate offer is received.

"I don't know because the first time I heard about it was when I was informed it was in the media," Mourinho said ahead of Saturday's match at Stoke City.

"So I don't give credit to that unless Ashley Young comes to tell me about it - which he didn't.

"I was not even thinking about Morgan [Schneiderlin] and Memphis [Depay] going.

"We allowed them to because the right offer arrived. In the end Everton and Lyon fought for the players, and with players who are not totally happy here because they don't have the minutes they deserve it. It is not human to stop them going.

"Only a bad offer or no offer would stop that, but when the offer is correct we evaluate that. If one of the other players is not happy, again, I won't stop them going."