Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insisted it made "no sense" for the Premier League giants to sell reported Real Madrid target David de Gea.

De Gea, 27, continues to be linked with a switch to the LaLiga giants, having almost joined Madrid in mid-2015.

But Mourinho said he had no plans for United to sell their best players, with De Gea contracted at Old Trafford until next year.

No Goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues than David De Gea, with 18.



Despite Manchester United conceding more clear cut chances than other top sides & fielding questionable players, the Spaniard remains so tough to beat.



Best Goalkeeper in the World. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) February 9, 2018

"Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense," he said.

"If you want to go to that level you have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis [Sanchez], [Nemanja] Matic and [Paul] Pogba and so on.

"And don't let our best players go."