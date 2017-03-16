Jose Mourinho Reveals Three Players He Would Have Kept at Manchester United

OMNISPORT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he would have kept Angel Di Maria, Javier Hernandez and Danny Welbeck had he been in charge at the time of their departures.

Goals have been a problem for United since the appointment of Mourinho, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic their only player to reach double figures in the Premier League this season.

Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all struggled for form and fitness at times and the Old Trafford boss revealed he would have preferred to have more attacking options at the club.

"Manchester United sold players that I would never sell and bought players that I would never buy," Mourinho told BBC Sport in an interview released ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Rostov.

"I would never have sold Di Maria, Chicharito, Danny Welbeck - never, no chance."

United are sixth in the Premier League but their tally of 39 goals is one fewer than 14th-placed Bournemouth have mustered, while runaway leaders Chelsea have scored 57 times this season.