Jose Mourinho Ready For Long-Term Manchester United Stay

Jose Mourinho does not have a new contract on the table from Manchester United, but would not hesitate to lengthen his stay at Old Trafford if he was given the chance.

Newspaper reports in England this week claimed United's satisfaction with Mourinho's start to life as Louis van Gaal's successor meant they were ready to offer the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss extended terms beyond his present three-year deal.

The 53-year-old does not expect events to develop at this pace, but, buoyed by a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, he told Sky Sports News he would happily stay with the 20-time English champions long term and that he detects mutual feeling in that regard at boardroom level.

"They [the United board] didn't [offer a new contract] and I'm not expecting them to do because they gave me a three-year contract, they are being super supportive with me," he said.

"They always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay. I always had the feeling I am going to stay for more time.

"They know that I am loving it, at every level I am loving my job at Manchester United. And I know that if one day they bring a contract to my advisors I will sign because I am loving it."