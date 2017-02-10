Jose Mourinho Not Expecting Busy Transfer Market

Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Ed Woodward that Manchester United's squad does not require major changes.

After the announcement of United's quarterly financial results on Thursday, executive vice chairman Woodward said he did not expect United to "churn" players any more.

Having found out what the word means, Mourinho was in full agreement as he prepares his squad to take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Yesterday I had to ask a friend about 'churn' as I had no idea - it was a new word for my vocabulary," Mourinho said at his pre-match media conference.

"I thank Ed for that and I think he is completely right. Of course we speak about what is coming next.

"We know we have a squad that - like every squad - needs changes, but we know also that it has potential, good players, with many of them in the best age for evolution.

Jose Mourinho: "We coped well without Eric. Now it’s time for Jones to be out and time for Eric to be in." pic.twitter.com/gSOwaFbXKb — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 10, 2017

"It [churn] is not our philosophy, independent of the numbers - can you spend £1million, £10m or £100m - it is also about the philosophy, the idea and we look at it in this way.

"We prefer to bring two, three or four players, but good players, players that feel an idea of the football that we try to play that can improve our squad.

"We are not interested in buying or selling six or seven, some of whom don't play. We are stable. We think our market will be soft and natural. Some players to leave, some to come.

"So I think the word Ed used was a good one. Everything is balanced and I think our summer [activity] will be quite small."