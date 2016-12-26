Jose Mourinho: Me Being Unhappy in Manchester is b*******

OMNISPORT

Jose Mourinho has insisted he is not unhappy at Manchester United after previously suggesting life in the north of England was "a bit of a disaster".

The Portuguese manager has been living away from his family ever since taking charge of United ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and admitted back in October that he found it hard to live away from his loved ones.

Jose Mourinho has explained Wayne Rooney felt something in training yesterday & it was decided it was best for him not to play today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/lh59LujWWB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2016

Nevertheless, Mourinho has stressed he is not unhappy in Manchester, adding that his complicated family situation is part of the job.

"To give people this idea that I am not happy here but that I was happy in London is b*******," Mourinho told United We Stand.

"My family are in London because my daughter is at university. My son plays for Fulham. I cannot demand they follow me, they have their lives and they are at that age where they want to fly.

"One day a week, when I can - and at the moment it is difficult with all the games - I go to London to have dinner with the family.

"I do not go to cities to enjoy cities, I go to work. If I wanted to enjoy places I would go to Los Angeles and go to the beach every day.

"I am here to arrive at the training ground every day at 8am and leave on a normal day at 6pm. I give everything I have. I have nothing more to give in terms of my time, my desire and my ambition."