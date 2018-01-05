Jose Mourinho Looks To Explain Why He's Still Living In A Hotel

Do not worry Manchester United fans, laziness is the reason for Jose Mourinho's hotel living as the manager reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League giants.

Mourinho has called the Lowry Hotel in Manchester home since replacing Louis van Gaal in 2016, while his wife still lives in London.

The 54-year-old's decision not to buy a house has come into question amid reported doubts over his future at Old Trafford, which Mourinho dismissed on Thursday.

Explaining the reason for living in a hotel, Mourinho said: "I am very lazy and because I like to arrive in the hotel, I don't want anyone to be worried because I live in a two square metres room.

"I am living in an apartment inside of a hotel where I have all the comfort, the support, where I have everything I want, like I am living in a house.

"So if they are worried about me being comfortable, happy and supported, I really am. That's the way I feel very comfortable.

"If they want me in some house that I don't like, in some place I don't like, lonely from my assistants, if they want that, I would be a sad guy and a sad guy doesn't work well."

United are second in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of runaway leaders and neighbours Manchester City after 22 games.

Mourinho's men face Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday.