Jose Mourinho Hopes Some Myths Have Been Dispelled About His Management Style

Jose Mourinho believes some myths over his management style have been put to bed after an impressive run of form with Manchester United.

Assessing his own efforts since taking charge from Louis van Gaal, Mourinho hopes to have dispelled some prejudices about his methods during his time at Old Trafford.

"I think Manchester United learned I am not the monster that you say I am, I'm not such a bad guy, an arrogant guy, a difficult person to work with," he said. "Until now, at least, nobody at the training ground runs away when I arrive.

"So I think I am better than you think. People are quite happy to have me around and to work with me, the relationship with the players is very good. With my owners and my board, the relationship I don't think is just professional, it's also one of trust that goes further than the contract, so I'm happy.

Probably the happiest Mourinho's been all season today. Humorous and engaging. Clearly senses a huge opportunity this weekend. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 3, 2017

"My feeling is everyone is happy but obviously my contract is three years, not seven or eight months and I want evolution and improvement."

United host Bournemouth on Saturday knowing that a win will take them above Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League table prior to the meeting of those side at Anfield.

"We know Liverpool play Arsenal and you know for sure somebody is going to lose points so we should [try to] win against Bournemouth," Mourinho added.

"But they are a very tricky team, a dangerous team, with quality, ambition, a team that normally tries to win matches, not to draw."