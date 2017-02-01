Jose Mourinho Has Plans Already For Summer Transfer Business At Manchester United

Jose Mourinho admits Manchester United had a quiet January transfer window but says the real work will be done in the summer.

Mourinho has put faith in his squad to deliver Champions League football either via a top-four finish or by winning the Europa League after a quiet January transfer window.

There were no reinforcements for United, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay the only departures, but Mourinho is expected to step up his transfer activity at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly Mourinho's prime target and he told reporters: "We are more focused on the summer period.

"I like my players, so nothing for me [in this window]. I know what I want, the market closes today, so there is no point in me speaking about the next transfer window when we have so many matches to play, so much to fight for, so many good players to work with.

"If you ask me 'do I know what I want for the next transfer window?' yes I know. Is it possible to get? I'll try, always, to be realistic.

"I remember years ago when I was asking for a second goalkeeper, my technical director gave me a list of possible second goalkeepers and the first name was Gianluigi Buffon!

"But I'm always realistic, always try to give options that are gettable, but we'll have time to speak about that in the summer."