Jose Mourinho Has 'Got To Grips' With Manchester United Believes Sir Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson claims Jose Mourinho has found a solution to the problems he encountered early in his reign as Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese is experiencing an inconsistent first season in charge at Old Trafford - his United side are enjoying a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but they trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by 14 points and face a tough fight to secure Champions League qualification by finishing fourth or better.

Nevertheless, Ferguson, who brought his glittering period at the helm of the Red Devils to a close in 2013, believes the former Porto, Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea boss is performing well.

"I think he has done a great job," Ferguson told the BBC.

"You can see he has got to grips with the club.

"The team is playing really well and he has been very unlucky. He has had six 1-1 draws and in every game he has battered the opposition.

"If they hadn't had all these draws, they would be there challenging Chelsea. That is the unfortunate part but he is going to have to live with that."

After a promising start, Mourinho came under considerable pressure when United lost three matches in succession, starting with a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester City in September.

Ferguson, though, feels the 53-year-old's team selection and tactical decisions since that low point have been vindicated.

"I was a little bit different from Jose in the respect that I wanted to build the football club and wanted young players to be part of that," he said of his own struggle to make an impact early in his tenure.

"Nonetheless, the first team weren't doing great and you have to find solutions to correct that. I think Jose is finding solutions now. There was a period earlier in the season when he wasn't getting the decisions and his emotions boiled over. You see him now - he is calm and in control.

"That is the obvious observation I am making of the team now. The team is mirroring its manager."