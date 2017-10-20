Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available for selection before the end of the year.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic has been out of action since sustaining a serious knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter-final clash against Anderlecht at Old Trafford last April.

The 36-year-old was not initially retained at the end of his contract but agreed a return in August, with Mourinho suggesting at the time he would be fit for the new year.

However, the Portuguese is hoping Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for United last season, could be back sooner.

Rashford, Jones fit for Huddersfield. Jose expects Zlatan to be back before the end of the year. Bailly, Fellaini, Carrick, Rojo still out — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 20, 2017

"Zlatan is here, he's working here and under our control," said Mourinho at a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

"He's working as you would expect - so, so, so hard, but he's not going to be back in the next week or couple of weeks.

"Let him take his time and be back when everyone feels is the right moment.

"Do I think he will be back in 2017? Yes, I do. But it's just a feeling."