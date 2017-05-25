Jose Mourinho remains hopeful Wayne Rooney will stay at Manchester United and is adamant the experienced attacker remains a key figure.

Rooney has lost his starting berth under Mourinho to heighten speculation over a move away from Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old had to settle for a stoppage-time cameo in Wednesday's Europa League final win over Ajax but Mourinho has stressed a transfer is by no means a guarantee.

"Wayne was ready to play, he was a big option. But I did not need to attack at 2-0," Mourinho told reporters.

"I told him Tuesday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.

"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I would be very happy."

Mourinho brought in his Stockholm goalscorers Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and the United boss is keen to add to his ranks once more.

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months," Mourinho added.

"So now it is up to him and the owners."