Jose Mourinho Confirms Paul Pogba And Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Return Against Hull

Jose Mourinho has made it clear that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return to Manchester United's starting XI for the upcoming EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City.

The duo were rested in Saturday's FA Cup win over Reading and reports suggested they could also miss the game against Hull with an eye on next week's Premier League match versus rivals Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has stressed both Pogba and Ibrahimovic will feature in Tuesday's first leg at Old Trafford.

"I will play with the players that did not play against Reading," Mourinho told reporters when asked about his line-up against Hull.

"I played with fresh players on Saturday. I do not want to say anything about first choice or second choice but we played with fresh players, the players who did not play against West Ham.

"In the next match against Hull City we are going to play again with fresh players. So it is easy to know our team, Zlatan, Pogba, [Ander] Herrera, [Antonio] Valencia. The guys that did not play on Saturday.

"Hull face a semi-final, also a big occasion for them, and I do not know maybe for them, the match they have to play three or four days later in the Premier League [against Bournemouth] is more important.

"We play against Liverpool, a big match for us, but we want to be in the final. So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it is two legs but the second leg is away. If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage, so we will try to do that."