Jose Mourinho Believes Memphis Depay And Morgan Schneiderlin Could Stay At Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says the chances of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin leaving Manchester United are zero until the club receive offers that meet their expectations.

Midfielder Schneiderlin is reportedly set for a medical with Everton, while West Brom are also interested in signing him.

Winger Depay, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move to Everton, along with loan switches to Nice and Roma.

However, manager Mourinho will not allow the duo to leave until United receive offers he believes are fair and confirmed he is not keen on loan deals for either.

"Their situation is exactly the same – both of them," he said ahead of United's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Reading on Saturday.

Nice want to boost title challenge by signing Memphis Depay on loan with option to buy for €10m. Deal close according to Nice Matin #MUFC — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 5, 2017

"I will allow them to leave the club if the right offer comes. Until this moment, no.

"Is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don't think about them as options in this moment.

"In normal conditions they would be selected for the match and they are not because we are waiting.

"A couple of weeks ago it looked like 100 per cent, and in this moment, looks like zero per cent because we don't have any offer that is close to the quality for the players we have."

Asked if he wanted a permanent deal and not a loan for both men, Mourinho said: "Yes.