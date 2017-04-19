Jose Mourinho Believes Anthony Martial Can Be A Manchester United Success

Jose Mourinho insists Anthony Martial can be a success at Manchester United but has urged the forward embrace his way of thinking.

The France international has failed to build on a hugely promising first season with United and has made only 12 starts in the Premier League since Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as manager.

The 21-year-old was used a second-half substitute for the draw with Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, before he was left out of the matchday squad entirely for the 2-0 league win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the return fixture with the Belgian side, Mourinho has urged Martial to follow Marcus Rashford's example of playing in the way that the manager demands.

"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes," he told a news conference on Wednesday. "Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes. But he needs to give me things that I like very much.

"We are together for almost 10 months and I know the players much better now, they should know me much better now.

"The players have to come in my direction and that's the point. That's why Rashford even without scoring was always in.

"Rashford was always pulling in my direction. Anthony has to give me things that I like."