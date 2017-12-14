Jose Mourinho Asked To Explain Pre-Manchester Derby Comments

Jose Mourinho has been asked by the Football Association to explain comments he made to the media ahead of the Manchester derby.

The Portuguese saw his Manchester United side beaten 2-1 by rivals Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League clash, which was marred by a post-match fracas in the tunnel at Old Trafford.

The FA has already asked both clubs for their observations regarding that incident, which reportedly saw Mourinho splashed with milk.

Ederson so far this season:



- Played 4 days after taking Mane's studs to his face at full speed

- Saved Lukaku's shot with his face

- Threw milk at Mourinho



Signing of the season. pic.twitter.com/eNAM56fdQm — Team FA (@TeamFA) December 11, 2017

However, Mourinho may also find himself in hot water for comments he made prior to the match, when he appeared to accuse City of gamesmanship, saying: "A little bit of wind and they fall."

An FA statement read: "The FA has requested observations from Jose Mourinho for pre-match media comments he made on Friday 8 December, prior to last Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

"He has until 6pm on Monday 18 December to respond."