Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with Manchester United over returning to the club, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last season but left Old Trafford after succumbing to a knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter-final at home to Anderlecht in April.

AC Milan and LA Galaxy are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the veteran Swede, but Mourinho is keen to add the striker to his forward options when he is fit again, although there is no rush to confirm a deal.

"He was very clear, by showing what he did last year, that it was not enough for him," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "He wants more at the highest level.

"So we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season.

"He's injured, he needs time to recover. It's not something urgent, it's not something we're desperate to have done or not done."