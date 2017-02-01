Jose Mourinho Admits He's Missing Champions League

Jose Mourinho admitted he is hurt by Manchester United's absence from the Champions League.

Mourinho and Co. have been forced to settle for Europa League football this season after former boss Louis van Gaal was unable to deliver a top-four finish in the Premier League last term.

United are preparing for the last 32 in the Europa League - against Saint-Etienne - and Mourinho is desperate to be back among Europe's elite, with the Manchester club sixth in the Premier League and five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of Wednesday's clash against Hull City.

"Personally, I miss the Champions League," said Mourinho, who has won the Champions League with Inter and Porto. "Every match I don't play in the Champions League means an incredible number of matches is not going up.

"I am the youngest one to be in the club of 100. Every time I don't play I am not happy.



"But obviously Manchester United is much more important than me. What matters is Manchester United, and as everyone knows, it’s a club that belongs to the Champions League.

"We shall do everything possible to make sure we are in it next season.

"We have two chances to be there: one is by winning the Europa League, the other is by finishing in the top four. Both achievable, both difficult, but we are going to work hard for that."