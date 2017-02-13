Jose Mourinho Adamant He Has No Problem With Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed he does not have any problems with Luke Shaw after leaving the left-back out of his matchday squad again for the 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has been struggling to secure regular first-team action under Mourinho and has not featured in the Premier League since October 2016.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan last month, but has not been included in a matchday squad since.

Nevertheless, Mourinho is adamant he does not have any issues with the England international.

.@gregianjohnson: "Luke Shaw & Chris Smalling have been publically rebuked, Schweinsteiger has been told he won't play for the club again." pic.twitter.com/ZDp2BVVNGJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 11, 2016

"He has to work and wait," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"But Saturday I wanted one defender on the bench and the defender on the bench is somebody who can play more than one position.

"And [Matteo] Darmian can play left-back, right-back and would be an emergency central defender for us, so my choice was Darmian.

"The only thing I can say is that Luke is working well. I do not have any problem and he is working well. He is fighting hard, there is no problem with him."