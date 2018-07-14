Español
Jorginho Links Up With Sarri At Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wasted no time signing up his former Napoli playmaker Jorginhoto join him at Stamford Bridge, beating out Premier League champions Manchester City for the player.

Jorginho was a key piece in Sarri's Napoli team that set a club points record in 2017/18 and finished second in Serie A.

The deep-lying playmaker was a rumored target of a number of Premier League clubs, most notably Manchester City.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed to have rejected a €50million bid for the Italian midfielder from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

 

 

 

