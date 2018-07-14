Jorginho Links Up With Sarri At Chelsea

Jorginho has picked Chelsea over Manchester City, with his move to Stamford Bridge from Napoli confirmed in the wake of Maurizio Sarri's appointment as head coach on Saturday.
Our new number 5️⃣! #WelcomeJorginho pic.twitter.com/wdjKSOASiU— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2018
Jorginho was a key piece in Sarri's Napoli team that set a club points record in 2017/18 and finished second in Serie A.
🎠 Managerial merry-go-round at @ChelseaFC with Conte out and Sarri in. @TheCalcioGuy also weighs in on @sscnapoli's soon to be ex-baller Jorginho, who is set to follow Sarri to the @premierleague. #beINBACKSTAGE pic.twitter.com/elByTnvegD— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 13, 2018
The deep-lying playmaker was a rumored target of a number of Premier League clubs, most notably Manchester City.
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed to have rejected a €50million bid for the Italian midfielder from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.