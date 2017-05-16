John Terry Hints at Retirement

OMNISPORT

Chelsea defender John Terry has made it clear he has yet to make a final decision on his future and has suggested he could opt to retire at the end of the season.

The centre-back recently announced he will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and was initially expected to continue his career elsewhere following comments that he feels he still has a few years left in him.

Nevertheless, Terry has now fuelled speculation he could end his career altogether once his time at Chelsea comes to an end.

John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta: Have tonight become the 13th and 14th Premier League goalscorers for Chelsea this season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 15, 2017

"I never wanted to be that player that was kind of hanging about, stopping the younger players from coming through," the 36-year-old told Sky Sports following the 4-3 win over Watford on Monday.

"I have still not ruled out Sunday against Sunderland being my last game and retiring from football.

"The transition of being on the bench has given me a different point of view and that will serve me well if I want to go into management.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that is here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I have not made any decisions of yet and I am evaluating all my options at the moment."

John Terry just scored. Still time for him to bag an Own Goal and a Red Card. One last "John Terry Hattrick" for Old Times Sakes — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 15, 2017

Terry had somewhat of a rollercoaster game against Watford as he opened the scoring, before being at fault for the equaliser just moments later, but he was pleased to be handed a rare start.

"First and foremost it was great for me to get in the starting line-up," he added.

"I was delighted to get on the scoresheet and more importantly to get the win."