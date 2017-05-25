Jesus Navas Leaves Manchester City

OMNISPORT

Manchester City have announced that Jesus Navas is to leave the club after four years at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old is one of a number of senior players whose contract is due to expire in the coming weeks and he has been linked with a return to Sevilla.

Reports in England this month suggested that manager Pep Guardiola was prepared to offer Navas a new one-year deal after being impressed with his versatility in a season during which he has played as a winger and a full-back.

However, City confirmed on Thursday that Navas is to depart.

Jesús Navas: In the 4 seasons Navas was a Manchester City player, he scored just 4 Premier league goals. All were in his debut season pic.twitter.com/odigqpmqTK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 25, 2017

"Jesus Navas' four-year spell at Manchester City has come to an end with the club confirming he is to leave this summer," read a City statement.

City director of sport Txiki Begiristain told the club's official website: "Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.

"He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction.

"I wish him all the very best with his next move."

One last time: Jesus Navas has gone 1223 days & 103 PL games without a goal. Scored 0 of Man City's last 275 PL goals. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 25, 2017

Navas, who signed from Sevilla in 2013, won the Premier League and two EFL Cups in his time in England.

He follows full-back Gael Clichy in leaving the club, with the France international's exit having been confirmed earlier on Thursday.