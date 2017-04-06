Jesse Lingard Signs New Four-Year Manchester United Deal

GOAL

Jesse Lingard has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, the club have announced, in a deal thought to be worth £100,000 a week.

The winger’s previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2018, but United have moved to tie him down until 2021 with a financial package which will pocket the 24-year-old a total of nearly £21 million over the course of the next four years.

The two parties had first begun negotiating a deal last autumn and Jose Mourinho’s outfit were keen to reach a final agreement with Lingard before the 2016-17 season drew to a close. The attacker has so far made 70 appearances for the club, including 29 in the current campaign.

Just gonna put this out there - Jesse Lingard is well worth £100k a week. — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) April 6, 2017

Lingard is delighted to have committed to fresh terms, telling the club's official website:“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family.

"As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team.”

Mourinho added: "Jesse has been with the club since the age of seven. He has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him. Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

Lingard was a member of the Red Devils' FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2011 which also featured the likes of Paul Pogba, Michael Keane, Ravel Morrison and Sam Johnstone.

Jesse Lingard: Only Mata & Mkhitaryan (2.6) are making more key passes per PL 90 than @JesseLingard (2.5) of all Man Utd players this season pic.twitter.com/TEUXrRE8pa — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 6, 2017

After loan spells with Leicester, Birmingham and Brighton, Lingard made his United debut in August 2014 but lasted just 25 minutes of Louis van Gaal’s first game in charge due to a serious knee injury which kept him out of action for six months.

He then made his real breakthrough in 2015-16, scoring six goals in 40 games for United including the winner in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace. Lingard has netted on his two club appearances at Wembley this season also, in the Community Shield win over Leicester and the EFL Cup triumph against Southampton.