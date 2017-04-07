Jesse Lingard Over The Moon With New Manchester United Deal

Jesse Lingard says he is "over the moon" to sign a new contract with Manchester United and claimed his main motivation was winning more trophies with the club.

The England winger put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Old Trafford on Thursday, a lucrative deal that is reportedly worth £100,000-a-week.

Lingard, 24, has scored in FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield victories at Wembley inside the last year and insists it is the drive to win further silverware with United that led to his renewal.

"I am obviously over the moon and very happy," Lingard said to MUTV.

"Me and my family worked hard to get me to where I am and the hard work now starts again.

"We know Manchester United's history and the fact the club is known for winning trophies. That is why I signed again.

"We want more silverware like we have had over the last two years.

"We know [Jose Mourinho's] resume and the fact he has won a lot of trophies. It is obviously great to work under him. He has put trust in the young players this season."

On his FA Cup-winning goal against Crystal Paalce in 2016, Lingard added: "That goal is at the top at the moment. It was a very important season for us to come out with a trophy.

"Last season I had to work hard to get into the team. I did that and I have got to crack on this season as well.

"I have come on and progressed each season. I think the [pre-season] tours have helped me in that respect and going out on loan."

Academy graduate Lingard has been with United since the age of seven and also moved to thank the club's supporters after agreeing a deal until 2021, with the option there for that to be extended by a further campaign.

"It has been massive for me - they have supported me all the way through," he said.

"They have watched my development and taken care of me. All I can say is thank you. It is always going to be hard to break through at a big club but they have stuck by me and it is a great feeling."