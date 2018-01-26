Jose Mourinho insisted Manchester United will not make any more signings before the January transfer window closes amid links with Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

A quiet month was expected at Old Trafford before United pipped neighbours Manchester City to the coveted signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction as part of the blockbuster deal, and now talk has moved to Nice star Seri and the central midfield position.

But after defender Axel Tuanzebe joined Championship side Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, Mourinho does not expect any comings or goings in Manchester.

"No, I don't speak about players," Mourinho told reporters when asked about Seri.

"Tuanzebe goes on loan, nobody is leaving, nobody is coming. Our transfer market in the summer will be short."

Mourinho ­­– who signed a contract extension Thursday – and United are preparing for Friday's FA Cup clash at Yeovil Town, where Alexis Sanchez is in line to make his debut.

United return to Premier League action against Tottenham at Wembley Wednesday.