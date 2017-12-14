Español
Javier Pastore Bullish Over PSG Chances Against Real Madrid

Unai Emery's all-star squad claimed top spot in Group B ahead of Bayern Munich.

Drawing Real Madrid in the round of 16 has not affected Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of Champions League glory, according to Javier Pastore.

Unai Emery's all-star squad claimed top spot in Group B ahead of Bayern Munich but their dubious reward is a tie-of-the-round showdown with Madrid, who have won the competition in three of the past four seasons.

Nevertheless, Argentina midfielder Pastore believes a PSG side including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have nothing to fear.

"We want to win this competition," Pastore told reporters.

"Real Madrid is a very difficult team but we have a good team too."

Pastore was speaking after PSG won 4-2 at Strasbourg to book a spot in the quarter finals of the Coupe de la Ligue – revenge for the surprise 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat they suffered against Thierry Laurey's side earlier this month.

"In the seven years that I've been here, every year we lose two games in a row and it's a crisis," the 28-year-old added.

"Then we win and it's over."

UEFA Champions League PSG Real Madrid coupe de la ligue
