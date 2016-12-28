Jamie Carragher Urges Liverpool To Sign Joe Hart

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Jurgen Klopp should sign Joe Hart as the club's goalkeeping woes continue.

Simon Mignolet was far from convincing during Tuesday's 4-1 Premier League win over Stoke City, at fault for Jon Walters' goal at Anfield.

Mignolet has only been restored to the starting XI following a number of errors from off-season recruit Loris Karius.

With both keepers struggling, Carragher urged Liverpool to target England international and Premier League winner Hart, who is on loan at Serie A outfit Torino from Manchester City, as the Merseyside club fight for the title.

"Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem. It's not just one individual. The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but he's now gone back to him," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. Yeah, you can say its poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for.

"If somebody said to me 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart', I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it.

"It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league]."

Liverpool's third consecutive win kept them second in the table and within six points of leaders Chelsea after 18 matches.

"It may be different next year, with European football coming in," Carragher added. "Managers have come into this country with another year's experience.

"[Antonio] Conte is flying but if you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have.

"Jurgen Klopp, if you're talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing. He's done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get the chance to get a goalkeeper with Premier League titles, you do it."