Crystal Palace have signed Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald for a fee reported to be in the region of £8million.

The versatile 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park to be reunited with boss Frank de Boer, who handed him his debut at Ajax in 2013.

Riedewald has three Netherlands caps to his name but was unable to nail down a regular starting spot under Peter Bosz at Ajax last season, having missed a chunk of the 2015-16 campaign with a broken ankle.

TRANSFER: The club announce that Jairo Riedewald has completed his transfer to #CPFC from @AFCAjax_EN#RiedewaldIsOurs pic.twitter.com/JjB2A6cUkx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 24, 2017

He is the second arrival of the close-season at Palace, following the loan signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

Riedewald operates primarily at centre-back and De Boer is seemingly keen on bringing in further defensive reinforcements for his first season at the helm, with Palace linked to Porto's Bruno Martins Indi and Arsenal youngster Calum Chambers.

Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho impressed while on loan at Palace last season but De Boer has been reportedly put off by a £30million asking price to make the transfer permanent.